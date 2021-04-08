SRC

Entire Princess Fleet Heads to MedallionNet Wi-Fi Service

Princess Cruises' Ocean Medallion

Princess Cruises has announced that on its return to service, every ship in its fleet will feature land-like connectivity as part of its MedallionNet Wi-Fi service.

"Each Princess MedallionClass ship transmits enough bandwidth per vessel to guarantee a superior connection for each guest and the personal device they are using," the company stated, in a press release ."MedallionNet’s seamless integration ensures guests can work from their deck chairs as efficiently and effectively as in their office, with access to their cloud-based enterprise applications such as storage, videoconferencing, and email. And because there is an access point in every stateroom, as well as all public areas, guests can move freely around the ship as they work without any frustrating signal drops."

In late 2021, Princess connectivity partner – SES – will begin to launch a new constellation of satellites that will further super-charge MedallionNet and offer guests the best connectivity possible at sea.

The bandwidth capacity not only delivers superior Wi-Fi service levels, but also powers the Princess MedallionClass experience onboard, the company said. 

 

