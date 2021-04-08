Vancouver

Royal Caribbean Suspends Most Cruises Through June; Eyes July Restart

Royal Caribbean Ship

Royal Caribbean International announced that it has decided to extend the suspension of sailings for its global fleet through June 30th, 2021, but excluding sailings onboard Quantum, Spectrum, Voyager, Anthem, Adventure, Vision, Jewel, and Odyssey of the Seas.

"Our plan is to resume further operation in July," the company said.

Other Notes:

  • Quantum of the Seas Alaska sailings departing April 5 to October 14, 2021: In order to allow additional time for its preparation, Quantum of the Seas will remain in the Asia-Pacific region.
  • Odyssey of the Seas May 9 to October 28, 2021 sailings departing from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy. Instead, Odyssey will begin her inaugural season out of a new homeport, Haifa, Israel from June to October 2021. These new sailings are available for residents of Israel only.
  • Adventure of the Seas June 5 to October 14, 2021: Instead of offering sailings from Barcelona, Spain, Adventure of the Seas will now offer sailings from Nassau, Bahamas beginning June 2021.
  • Vision of the Seas June 6 to August 29, 2021: Instead of offering sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Vision of the Seas will now offer sailings from Bermuda beginning June 2021.
  • Jewel of the Seas June 7 to October 31, 2021: Instead of offering sailings from Northern Europe; Barcelona, Spain; and Boston, Massachusetts, Jewel of the Seas will now offer sailings from Limassol, Cyprus beginning June 2021.
  • Anthem of the Seas June 4 to August 29, 2021: Instead of offering European sailings, Anthem of the Seas will now offer Ocean Getaways and British Isles itineraries from Southampton exclusively for UK residents.
