Silversea to Mandate Vaccine; Silver Moon to Cruise in June

Silversea Cruises today announced protocol for its healthy return to service, as well as brand new voyages aboard the Silver Moon starting in June.

The cruise line said it will require all embarking crew and guests to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement will apply to all Silversea voyages globally, with the exclusion of sailings departing from Australia, for which protocol is still under evaluation.

Setting sail from June 18, the Silver Moon will welcome guests, departing on 10-day itineraries to the Eastern Mediterranean from Greece. Including calls in some of Greece’s key destinations, such as Santorini, Paros, Mykonos, and Crete, as well as Haifa (Israel) and Cyprus, the new round-trip itineraries will be unveiled and on general sale from April 15.

“Our guests share our excitement for our eagerly-anticipated healthy return to service. In recent months, we have seen the cruise industry resume responsibly in destinations around the world and we are delighted to announce these new inaugural sailings for our flagship,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Vaccinations will play a critical role in ensuring the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit, which we priorities above all else. Paired with our science-backed onboard procedures, which leverage on the expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group’s Healthy Sail Panel, vaccinations will enable our guests to travel deep into the world once again, with a renewed sense of appreciation for our beautiful planet. Backed by the Royal Caribbean Group, we have introduced a range of initiatives—including our ‘Cruise with Confidence’ program and our COVID-19 protections—to enable our guests to travel in superlative comfort and with unwavering confidence.”