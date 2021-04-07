Virgin Voyages Cancels Summer Season in U.S.

Virgin Voyages has cancelled its summer season out of Miami aboard the Scarlet Lady.

"As we continue to navigate what’s going on in the world, we’ve made the decision to cancel our sailings from July 4th through September 17th, 2021 on Scarlet Lady," the company said. "If your voyage has been impacted by this, please take a look at the details below so you can choose an offer that works best for you."

With the summer season on the 2,770-guest Scarlet Lady cancelled, the company could follow its peers into other markets, such as the Caribbean, not touching U.S. ports; the UK or Southern Europe.