Carnival CEO Donald 'Very Disappointed' in CDC Guidance

Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald said he was "very disappointed" in the CDC's guidance released last week on the company's business update call on Tuesday morning.

Donald mentioned the company has 30 ships in U.S. waters that have achieved "green status" per CDC guidelines, and that the company was continuing to work with the agency and current administration to find practical approaches to resume cruising in a way that is in the best interest of public health.

He said he aimed to have all nine Carnival Corp. brands sailing this summer and that ships will come back on a staggered basis with occupancy rates ramping up over time.

Donald noted an acceleration of booking trends globally, with an AIDA ship sailing the Canaries and restarts set in the UK and Italy shortly.

Donald was also quick to note 59 of 90 of the company's ships were outside of the Conditional Sail Order, and restarts were being worked on in Asia and Australia.