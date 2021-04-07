Norwegian to Launch Docuseries Detailing Return to Cruise Journey

As it prepares for its return to service beginning July 25, 2021, Norwegian Cruise Lineannounced the premiere of "EMBARK – The Series," a docuseries chronicling the brand's comeback.

The first of five episodes will premiere on April 15, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark.

The first episode, "Great Cruise Comeback," chronicles the relaunch of the brand's 17-ship fleet.

The episode focuses on the ongoing measures for a healthy and safe return to sailing, including unscripted conversations with executive leaders including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' President and CEO Frank Del Rio and President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Harry Sommer.

The first episode provides an exclusive look at the brand's preparations for its return to service, including technology designed to enhance the embarkation process, how the brand's shipboard crew and entertainers have been managing over the last year, and how this temporary pause has affected small businesses and valued partners, including Miami-based distillery Wynwood Brewing Company, according to a press release.

The nearly 30-minute episode will stream live at www.ncl.com/embark and on Facebook, with a live pre-show conversation and Q&A session featuring Sommer and NCL Executives and Team Members at 7:30 p.m. ET on April 15, 2021.