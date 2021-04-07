Disney Cancels U.S. Cruises Through June 2021

Disney Cruise Line has announced that it is suspending U.S. departures through June 2021, which includes all sailings on the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder. Additionally, the European season on the Disney Magic has been cancelled through Sept. 18, 2021, with the exception of the UK sailings.

“The Disney Magic will set sail in the United Kingdom for a limited time this summer on short voyages limited to UK residents, pending the issuance of UK Government guidelines and authorizations,” the cruise line wrote on its official website.

The U.S. sailings have been cancelled following the CDC’s recently released guidance, Disney Cruise Line noted.

As to Disney’s Canada itineraries, those are on hold until Feb. 28, 2022, “in light of the Canadian government’s announcement that they will not allow ships with more than 100 passengers to dock in any Canadian port.”

“(W)e continue to evaluate various options for the Disney Wonder’s scheduled season in Alaska. Once a decision is made, we will reach out to Guests booked on these sailings,” the cruise line stated.

Additionally, Disney reminded that based on the conditional sail order provided by the CDC, the cruise line has cancelled sailings longer than seven nights.

“Guests booked on affected sailings, who have paid their reservation in full, will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Guests, who have not paid their reservations in full, will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far. Affected Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps,” the cruise line noted. “Guests who've booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.”