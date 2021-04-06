Seabourn to Cruise in Greece Starting July 3; Vaccine Required

Seabourn, Carnival Corporation's luxury brand, announced it will start cruising again on July 3, having put a restart plan together with the Greek goverment.

The Seabourn Ovation will operate a series of seven-day cruises exploring the Greek Isles.

The voyages are scheduled to open for booking on April 12.

Guests will also be able to book longer 14-day voyages, which combine individual seven-day voyages with a variety of different ports on each.

Seabourn will take guests to the ports of Agios Nikolaos, Rhodes, Mykonos and Nafplion as well as Limassol, Cyprus on one itinerary.

On the other itinerary, guests will visit Patmos, Rhodes, Thira and Spetsai along with a call at Paphos, Cyprus.

“The entire Seabourn family is truly excited to provide our award-winning travel experience aboard Seabourn Ovation starting again this July in the Greek Isles,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We’re grateful to the people of Greece for welcoming Seabourn back to the Mediterranean this summer.”

“Seabourn has been visiting Greece for more than 30 years and we look forward to welcoming their ships back to our unique destinations this summer,” said Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, Ministry of Tourism – Hellenic Republic. “Tourism is a vital part of our economy and our plans place a priority on health and safety to help restore traveler confidence to all. We are sure that once again all your guests will have the best experiences in Greece creating memories to last a lifetime.”

The cruises are open to any guests that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Fully vaccinated” means a minimum of 14 days following the final dose of the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines being administered, the company said.