More Restarts: Viking Adds Bermuda and Iceland Cruises for Summer 2021

Viking announced today that it will continue restarting limited operations with sailings around Bermuda and Iceland beginning in June 2021.

Viking said that as a result of strong demand among past Viking guests in the United Kingdom, Viking has also added two additional sailings of the England’s Scenic Shores itinerary in June 2021.

All of Viking’s new Welcome Back voyages will be available exclusively for vaccinated guests.

For the new Bermuda Escape itinerary, the Viking Orion will homeport in Hamilton for eight-day roundtrip itineraries; with the new Iceland’s Natural Beauty itinerary, the Viking Sky will homeport in Reykjavik for eight-day roundtrip itineraries.

“We applaud the governments of the United Kingdom, Bermuda and Iceland for their collaboration and support in restarting the cruise industry safely,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “No other travel company has implemented the same science-led approach that includes a vaccination requirement for all guests, plus frequent non-invasive saliva PCR testing among all guests and crew. Therefore, we believe there will be no safer way to travel the world than on a Viking voyage. We look forward to welcoming guests back on board—and welcoming them back to the world.”

Viking has been working closely with officials in the UK, Bermuda and Iceland for months; these destinations were chosen specifically because of their popularity among Viking guests, as well as their commitment to welcoming Viking ships, offering enriching experiences and reviving the travel industry in their respective countries. The company is actively working on developing Welcome Back sailings in a variety of other popular destinations, including Greece, Turkey and Malta—with the goal of announcing further 2021 sailings as soon as government approvals are given.

Today’s news follows Viking’s recent announcement that it would initially restart operations with domestic sailings in England for UK residents on board Viking Venus® beginning in May 2021. These initial sailings sold out within a week.