Holland America Encourages People To Play With Food on Apr. 6

Holland America Line is encouraging fans to get playful with food and post their creations on social media using #NationalFoodFacesDay. National Food Faces Day was created in January 2021 by the cruise line itself, while creating food faces has been a hobby and a passion of Holland America’s Master Chef Rudi Sodamin.

“We have seen the way Food Faces resonates with people, showing us that Rudi’s passion for bringing happiness through food can transcend beyond our guests to fans everywhere,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Designating April 6 National Food Faces Day not only honors Rudi’s creativity when it comes to food and art, but it also shows everyone that Holland America Line continues to be an innovator in unique ways.”

According to Holland America’s press release, Sodamin began designing and photographing his food faces several years ago “on a whim in a shipboard galley to entertain team members.” In 2018 he released his own book “Food Faces” featuring more than 150 images of his edible cast of characters.

His artistic inspiration comes from culinary ingredients and human expression, and he created each personality from food items including vegetables, fruit, meats, fish, grains and sweets, the cruise line explained.

“When I saw how my Food Faces inspired people and made them smile, I knew that this art was capable of something special. I want to spread that joy through these works of art created with food,” said Sodamin. “Food Faces can be made with anything edible, and I encourage everyone to have fun, be creative and let go while making culinary art.”

“A simple fruit plate presented as a cheerful face at breakfast is a great way to start your day with a smile. I’m excited to have an official day to celebrate my passion for Food Faces with everyone around the world,” he added.

Onboard Holland America Line ships, guests who dine at Rudi’s Sel de Mer seafood restaurant or pop-up can find Sodamin’s food faces on exclusive limited-edition plate chargers made by Bernardaud, a French manufacturer of Limoges porcelain. Each plate charger features a different image from the “Food Faces” book.