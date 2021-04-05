Royal Caribbean's Harmony Arrives in Cadiz as Part of Quadruple Company Drydocking

Royal Caribbean International's Harmony of the Seas sailed into the drydock at Navantia in Cadiz, Spain, for a scheduled maintenance and drydock period, plus a classification inspection.

She is one of four Royal Caribbean ships to drydock this month, set to be followed by the Jewel, Symphony and Liberty of the Seas, which are all scheduled to enter the Spanish shipyard.

With the ships still out of service, Royal Caribbean is taking the opportunity to get needed maintenance and classification work done before they cruise again in order to maximize revenue days with guests aboard.

Navantia is no stranger to working with Royal Caribbean, previously handling, among other major programs, a 50-day drydocking of the Oasis of the Seas in 2019.