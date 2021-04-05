SRC

Norwegian Cruise Line Removes July and August Sailings from Website

Norwegian Escape in Tortola

Norwegian Cruise Line has removed all of its July and August sailings from its website as of Sunday, April 4, 2021.

The line had previously cancelled all June cruises in early March.

Of note, the company also made five ships available for redeployments for the summer, canceling cruises on the Encore, Jewel, Jade, Joy and Gem in mid March, and telling travel partners the move was due to a "fleet redeployment." 

With major competitors such as Royal Caribbean International quickly adding ships back into service, Norwegian is widely expected to follow suit in the near future and have ships sailing this summer. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Skynet Travel

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report