Norwegian Cruise Line Removes July and August Sailings from Website

Norwegian Cruise Line has removed all of its July and August sailings from its website as of Sunday, April 4, 2021.

The line had previously cancelled all June cruises in early March.

Of note, the company also made five ships available for redeployments for the summer, canceling cruises on the Encore, Jewel, Jade, Joy and Gem in mid March, and telling travel partners the move was due to a "fleet redeployment."

With major competitors such as Royal Caribbean International quickly adding ships back into service, Norwegian is widely expected to follow suit in the near future and have ships sailing this summer.