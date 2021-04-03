Intellian

Port Canaveral Disappointed in CDC Guidance

Ships at Port Canaveral

Port Canaveral, the second busiest cruise port globally, has responded to Friday's CDC guidance.

“For a year now, we have been working closely with our cruise partners and directly with the CDC to find a way forward for the return of cruising from Port Canaveral," said Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, in a statement issued late Friday evening. 

"Just today CDC announced vaccinated Americans could safely travel internationally. We’re disappointed that this guidance for the cruise industry appears to be nothing more than an incremental step in a far-reaching process to resume passenger sailings in the U.S. with no definitive or target start date," Murray said.

The Florida port has been at the center of the discussion to restart the cruise industry, hosting industry executives and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in March for a roundtable discussion.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide