Port Canaveral Disappointed in CDC Guidance

Port Canaveral, the second busiest cruise port globally, has responded to Friday's CDC guidance.

“For a year now, we have been working closely with our cruise partners and directly with the CDC to find a way forward for the return of cruising from Port Canaveral," said Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, in a statement issued late Friday evening.

"Just today CDC announced vaccinated Americans could safely travel internationally. We’re disappointed that this guidance for the cruise industry appears to be nothing more than an incremental step in a far-reaching process to resume passenger sailings in the U.S. with no definitive or target start date," Murray said.

The Florida port has been at the center of the discussion to restart the cruise industry, hosting industry executives and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in March for a roundtable discussion.