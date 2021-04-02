Vancouver

CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel

CDC Building

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that fully vaccinated people can travel, opening the door for a potential cruise restart in the United States with fully vaccinated passengers and crew.

The industry, however, is still waiting on guidance from the CDC.

In addition, the agency's updated guidance says that fully vaccinated people do not need COVID-19 tests before international travel unless it is required by their destination and vaccinated people returning from international destinations do not need to self-quarantine upon their return, unless required by state or/and local authorities.

The agency did add that people should wear a mask, socially distance and avoid crowds

