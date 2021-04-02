Intellian

CDC to Shortly Issue New Guidelines to Restart Cruising

Norwegian Bliss in Miami

Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava said on Thursday that regulations and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to restart the cruise industry in the U.S. are close to becoming official.

Just a week after cruise industry executives blasted the CDC and Florida politicians weighed legal action, Mayor Cava said guidelines would be issued shortly.

Following a Thursday call with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Division Director Dr. Martin Cetron and other CDC officials, the Mayor said she was impressed by the CDC Director's knowledge of the cruise industry and her "empathy to the economic hardships that the loss of this business has caused."

"We are excited that the CDC will shortly be issuing new guidelines for a restart to cruising," the Mayor said, "taking into consideration the advancements made possible by the vaccine, and we are eager to work with the CDC and the cruise industry as a positive partner and a resource.

"Some may want to sue, but we want to sail, and we are ready to collaborate to make sure the Cruise Capital of the World can lead the way to rebuild this critical industry."

