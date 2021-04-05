Where in the World Are the Norwegian Cruise Line Ships?

Norwegian Cruise Line has its fleet in warm layup globally.
Here’s the location of every Norwegian ship as of early April
Norwegian Encore
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Asia
Norwegian Cruise Line’s biggest ship, the Norwegian Encore, is currently sailing on a crew repatriation voyage. The vessel recently arrived in Malaysia, after leaving India late in March.
Norwegian Bliss
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Southampton, United Kingdom
The Norwegian Bliss is one the NCL’s ships spending the operational pause in Europe. Currently, the vessel is docked in the Port of Southampton, England.
Norwegian Joy
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Southern Caribbean
Used to pick up crew in Asia in late 2020, the Norwegian Joy is currently in the Caribbean. The vessel recently spent time docked in Aruba and also in Curaçao.
Norwegian Escape
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Civitavecchia, Italy
The Norwegian Escape is docked in the Port of Civitavecchia. The vessel has been in Italy for the past few months, after visiting Indonesia, India, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia on a crew pick up trip.
Norwegian Getaway
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Marseille, France
The Norwegian Getaway remains docked in France. The ship crossed the Atlantic in May, for an extended drydock stay in the Port of Marseille.
Norwegian Breakaway
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: La Seyne-sur-Mer, France
Similar to the Getaway, the Breakaway arrived in Marseille, France, for drydock work last May. The vessel, however, is currently moored in another French port, La Seyne-sur-Mer.
Norwegian Epic
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Marseille, France
The Norwegian Epic also crossed the Atlantic for drydock work in France. In August, after a few months around Florida, the ship arrived in Marseille, where it remains docked.
Norwegian Gem
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
The Norwegian Gem is currently docked in Miami, Florida.
Norwegian Jade
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Naples, Italy
Sailing in Asia when cruises were suspended, the Norwegian Jade arrived in Europe in May. The ship has been docked in Naples, Italy, for the past few months.
Norwegian Pearl
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Aruba
The Norwegian Pearl is currently docked in the Port of Aruba, along with other company ships. The vessel previously spent time laid up in Jacksonville, Florida.
Norwegian Jewel
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Long Beach, California
Spending the operational pause in the West Coast, the Norwegian Jewel is anchored off Long Beach, California.
Pride of America
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Norwegian’s U.S.-flagged ship, the Pride of America has remained in its homeport since the service was suspended one year ago.
Norwegian Dawn
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Location: Catania, Italy
The Norwegian Dawn is presently in Catania, Italy. Sailing in the Caribbean when cruises ere suspended, the vessel went to Europe in July.
Norwegian Star
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Location: Genoa, Italy
After a few months in France, the Norwegian Star is currently in Genoa, Italy.
Norwegian Sun
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,002 guests
Location: Cruising to Portland, Oregon
The Norwegian Sun is currently sailing to Portland, Oregon. Previously, the vessel spent several months laid-up in Aruba.
Norwegian Spirit
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Brindisi, Italy
Another Norwegian ship in Europe, the Spirit is currently moored in Brindisi, Italy.
Norwegian Sky
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Norwegian Sky is currently in the Southern Caribbean. Initially laid up in Jacksonville, the Norwegian Sky spent several months in Curaçao before sailing to Aruba.