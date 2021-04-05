Where in the World Are the Norwegian Cruise Line Ships?

Norwegian Cruise Line has its fleet in warm layup globally.

Here’s the location of every Norwegian ship as of early April

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Asia

Norwegian Cruise Line’s biggest ship, the Norwegian Encore, is currently sailing on a crew repatriation voyage. The vessel recently arrived in Malaysia, after leaving India late in March.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Southampton, United Kingdom

The Norwegian Bliss is one the NCL’s ships spending the operational pause in Europe. Currently, the vessel is docked in the Port of Southampton, England.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

Used to pick up crew in Asia in late 2020, the Norwegian Joy is currently in the Caribbean. The vessel recently spent time docked in Aruba and also in Curaçao.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

The Norwegian Escape is docked in the Port of Civitavecchia. The vessel has been in Italy for the past few months, after visiting Indonesia, India, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia on a crew pick up trip.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Marseille, France

The Norwegian Getaway remains docked in France. The ship crossed the Atlantic in May, for an extended drydock stay in the Port of Marseille.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: La Seyne-sur-Mer, France

Similar to the Getaway, the Breakaway arrived in Marseille, France, for drydock work last May. The vessel, however, is currently moored in another French port, La Seyne-sur-Mer.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Marseille, France

The Norwegian Epic also crossed the Atlantic for drydock work in France. In August, after a few months around Florida, the ship arrived in Marseille, where it remains docked.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

The Norwegian Gem is currently docked in Miami, Florida.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Naples, Italy

Sailing in Asia when cruises were suspended, the Norwegian Jade arrived in Europe in May. The ship has been docked in Naples, Italy, for the past few months.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Aruba

The Norwegian Pearl is currently docked in the Port of Aruba, along with other company ships. The vessel previously spent time laid up in Jacksonville, Florida.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

Spending the operational pause in the West Coast, the Norwegian Jewel is anchored off Long Beach, California.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Norwegian’s U.S.-flagged ship, the Pride of America has remained in its homeport since the service was suspended one year ago.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Catania, Italy

The Norwegian Dawn is presently in Catania, Italy. Sailing in the Caribbean when cruises ere suspended, the vessel went to Europe in July.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Genoa, Italy

After a few months in France, the Norwegian Star is currently in Genoa, Italy.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Location: Cruising to Portland, Oregon

The Norwegian Sun is currently sailing to Portland, Oregon. Previously, the vessel spent several months laid-up in Aruba.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Brindisi, Italy

Another Norwegian ship in Europe, the Spirit is currently moored in Brindisi, Italy.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Norwegian Sky is currently in the Southern Caribbean. Initially laid up in Jacksonville, the Norwegian Sky spent several months in Curaçao before sailing to Aruba.