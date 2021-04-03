Latest Look: When Celebrity Cruises Ships May Sail Next

Celebrity Cruises will have at least three ships back in service soon, with confirmed deployments for the Silhouette, Apex and Millennium.

Other ships are still scheduled to enter service this summer and later this year, according to published deployment and according to cruises listed on Celebrity's website.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Celebrity ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Celebrity Apex

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: June 19, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Santorini, Mykonos, Limassol and Rhodes

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity at 100%: 2,034

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Belize and Cozumel

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: October 18, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington, Lyttelton and Dunedin

Celebrity Edge

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: San Juan, St. Thomas and St. Maarten

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Nassau, George Town, Cozumel and Costa Maya

Celebrity Flora

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, South Plaza, Dragon Hill and more

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity at 100%: 2,036

Date: June 1, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Corfu, Crete, Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Salonika, Hydra, Piraeus and Argostoli

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: June 5, 2021

Homeport: St. Maarten

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Curaçao, Aruba and Barbados

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity at 100%: 2,994

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Amsterdam

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Akureyri, Reykjavik (with overnight), Belfast, Liverpool and Dublin

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity at 100%: 2,894

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: TBD

Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: September 26, 2021

Homeport: Yokohama

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Shimizu, Osaka (with overnight), Kochi, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Busan, Hakodate and Aomori

Celebrity Summit

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: June 7, 2021

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf (wit

h two overnights)

Celebrity XpeditionCapacity at 100%: 100

Date: June 19, 2021

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity at 100%: 16

Date: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Caleta Tagus, Punta Vicente Roca, Puerto Ayora and more