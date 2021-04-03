Latest Look: When Celebrity Cruises Ships May Sail Next

Celebrity Cruises will have at least three ships back in service soon, with confirmed deployments for the Silhouette, Apex and Millennium.
Other ships are still scheduled to enter service this summer and later this year, according to published deployment and according to cruises listed on Celebrity's website.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Celebrity ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Celebrity Apex
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: June 19, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Santorini, Mykonos, Limassol and Rhodes
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity at 100%: 2,034
Date: November 7, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Belize and Cozumel
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: October 18, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington, Lyttelton and Dunedin
Celebrity Edge
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: San Juan, St. Thomas and St. Maarten
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Nassau, George Town, Cozumel and Costa Maya
Celebrity Flora
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, South Plaza, Dragon Hill and more
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity at 100%: 2,036
Date: June 1, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Corfu, Crete, Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Salonika, Hydra, Piraeus and Argostoli
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: St. Maarten
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Curaçao, Aruba and Barbados
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity at 100%: 2,994
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: Amsterdam
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Akureyri, Reykjavik (with overnight), Belfast, Liverpool and Dublin
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity at 100%: 2,894
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: TBD
Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: September 26, 2021
Homeport: Yokohama
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Shimizu, Osaka (with overnight), Kochi, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Busan, Hakodate and Aomori
Celebrity Summit
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: June 7, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf (wit
h two overnights)
Celebrity XpeditionCapacity at 100%: 100
Date: June 19, 2021
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity at 100%: 16
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Caleta Tagus, Punta Vicente Roca, Puerto Ayora and more