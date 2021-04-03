SRC

Latest Look: When Celebrity Cruises Ships May Sail Next

Celebrity Apex (Photo: Antonio Simas)

Celebrity Cruises will have at least three ships back in service soon, with confirmed deployments for the Silhouette, Apex and Millennium.

Other ships are still scheduled to enter service this summer and later this year, according to published deployment and according to cruises listed on Celebrity's website.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Celebrity ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Celebrity Apex
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: June 19, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Santorini, Mykonos, Limassol and Rhodes

Celebrity Constellation
Capacity at 100%: 2,034
Date: November 7, 2021
Homeport: Tampa 
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Belize and Cozumel 

Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: October 18, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington, Lyttelton and Dunedin

Celebrity Edge
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale 
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: San Juan, St. Thomas and St. Maarten

Celebrity Equinox
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale 
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Nassau, George Town, Cozumel and Costa Maya

Celebrity Flora
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: Baltra 
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, South Plaza, Dragon Hill and more

Celebrity Infinity
Capacity at 100%: 2,036
Date: June 1, 2021
Homeport: Venice 
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Corfu, Crete, Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Salonika, Hydra, Piraeus and Argostoli 

Celebrity Millenium

Celebrity Millennium
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: St. Maarten 
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Curaçao, Aruba and Barbados

Celebrity Reflection
Capacity at 100%: 2,994
Date: June 6, 2021
Homeport: Amsterdam 
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Akureyri, Reykjavik (with overnight), Belfast, Liverpool and Dublin

Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity at 100%: 2,894
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Southampton 
Length: TBD
Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising

Celebrity Solstice
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: September 26, 2021
Homeport: Yokohama
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Shimizu, Osaka (with overnight), Kochi, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Busan, Hakodate and Aomori

Celebrity Summit
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: June 7, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty 
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf (wit
h two overnights)

Celebrity XpeditionCapacity at 100%: 100
Date: June 19, 2021
Homeport: Baltra 
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more  

Celebrity Xploration
Capacity at 100%: 16
Date: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Baltra 
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Caleta Tagus, Punta Vicente Roca, Puerto Ayora and more

