Where in the World Are the Disney Cruise Line Ships?

While Disney Cruise Line prepares to restart service this summer in the UK with the Disney Magic, its fleet of four ships continues to sit in warm layup.
Here is the location of every Disney ship as of April 2, 2021:
Disney Fantasy
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Location: Florida
The Disney Fantasy is anchored off Florida’s Cape Canaveral. The newest Disney ship, it returned to the United States in 2020, after a drydock in France.
Disney Dream
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Location: Florida
The Disney Dream is also anchored off Cape Canaveral, along with its sister ship, the Disney Fantasy. After sailing to Europe for a drydock last year, the vessel has been spending the operational pause in the Florida region.
Disney Wonder
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Location: Florida
After several days docked, the Disney Wonder left Miami on April 1. The vessel returned to Florida in December, after a shipyard stay in France.
Disney Magic
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Location: Dover, United Kingdom
Getting ready for its new summer program in the UK, the Disney Magic is currently docked in Dover, England.