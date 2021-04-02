Where in the World Are the Disney Cruise Line Ships?

While Disney Cruise Line prepares to restart service this summer in the UK with the Disney Magic, its fleet of four ships continues to sit in warm layup.

Here is the location of every Disney ship as of April 2, 2021:

Disney Fantasy

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Florida

The Disney Fantasy is anchored off Florida’s Cape Canaveral. The newest Disney ship, it returned to the United States in 2020, after a drydock in France.

Disney Dream

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Florida

The Disney Dream is also anchored off Cape Canaveral, along with its sister ship, the Disney Fantasy. After sailing to Europe for a drydock last year, the vessel has been spending the operational pause in the Florida region.

Disney Wonder

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: Florida

After several days docked, the Disney Wonder left Miami on April 1. The vessel returned to Florida in December, after a shipyard stay in France.

Disney Magic

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: Dover, United Kingdom

Getting ready for its new summer program in the UK, the Disney Magic is currently docked in Dover, England.