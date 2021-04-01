SRC

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Require Crew to be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Norwegian Escape and Dawn

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) will require its crew aboard Norwegian, Oceania and Regent ships to have a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report by Crew Center citing a letter sent to crew, which was also obtained by Cruise Industry News.

Citing a recent survey sent to crew on vaccinations, NCLH said that in order to provide the safest cruse experience possible, it will require all officers and crew to be fully vaccinated with an NCLH-accepted COVID-19 vaccine in order to work on company ships once they return to sailing.

"Your feedback has indicated that many of you are proactively scheduling vacations in your home countries to prepare for our return to service," the company said.

NCLH said that it will accept the Pfizer BioNtech/Comirnaty, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The company also appears to be readying to vaccinate crew onboard if necessary, noting in its letter that if an accepted vaccine is not available in a crew member's home country, that crew member "must be willing to receive a vaccination on board."

For crew that may have received a vaccination not accepted by NCLH, the company asked that they do not get re-vaccinated, and said it anticipated more vaccines becoming approved.

