Royal Caribbean Extends Singapore Season on Quantum Of The Seas

Royal Caribbean International has announced that Quantum of the Seas will continue sailing from Singapore through October 2021.

The cruise line said in a press release that Quantum's 11-month Singapore season will mark the longest yet for the vessel.

"We have continued to see an overwhelming demand in Singapore to sail onboard the Quantum of the Seas. With more than 50,000 guests having cruised with us and zero positive COVID-19 cases to date, holidaymakers can rest assured we are focused on delivering safe, memorable cruise holidays," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

"Royal Caribbean's 30-plus sailings in Singapore offer a real-life, validated model of how cruising can be a unique, safe vacation beyond what many other travel options can offer. I'm confident we'll continue to see how successful cruising can be through a combination of our proven, healthy and safe practices, which are informed by the Healthy Sail Panel's 74 recommendations, and the rollout of vaccines around the world," Bayley added.

The cruise line introduced Ocean Getaways from Singapore in December 2020 with the local government's CruiseSafe Certification, which confirms the sailings meet the comprehensive health and safety requirements developed with the Singapore government.

Royal Caribbean then first extended the season for three months, through June 2021, and is now doing it again for an additional four months thanks to the partnership with the Singapore government.

The sailings are two-, three- and four-night Ocean Getaways with activities, entertainment and dining onboard. The new, added dates will be available to Singapore residents and open to book on Apr. 13, 2021.

"Our guests have continued to have a fabulous vacation experience with Royal Caribbean, as we continue sailing with our layered health and safety measures developed with the Healthy Sail Panel. In fact, we have seen guest satisfaction ratings jump since we started sailing this past December," said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

The Quantum will continue to operate with the same set of comprehensive health and safety measures in place, such as COVID-19 testing, reduced sailing capacity, physical distancing measures, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing processes, and industry-leading contact tracing, the cruise line said.