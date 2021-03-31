Seabourn Venture Marks Milestone as Hull is Moved to Genoa for Final Outfitting

Seabourn has marked milestone in the construction process for its first purpose-built expedition ship, the Seabourn Venture, with the movement of the ship’s hull to the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy, for final outfitting.

The hull, which has been built up to deck 9, moved onto a special barge on March 20 and started the 1,200 nautical mile trip to Genoa on March 30. Seabourn Venture has been under construction at the T. Mariotti San Giorgio di Nogaro shipyard and is already equipped with engines, generators, and main equipment of the engine rooms.

“This step in the process will be truly exciting to watch and is a major step forward in the overall construction of the ship,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “I am very proud of everyone involved in the construction of Seabourn Venture and thank our teams for helping us reach this point under the circumstances we have faced over the past year. Our anticipation will certainly keep building in the months ahead prior to delivery.”

“We are proud to have reached such an important milestone of the project and are very excited to see finally such a beauty in her hull and superstructures form now visible,” said Marco Ghiglione, managing director for T. Mariotti. “We really thank everyone, with no exceptions, that worked with us to get to this point. Now, we can’t wait to receive Seabourn Venture in Genova for the completion.”