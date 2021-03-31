Swan Hellenic: Bookings for Inaugural Cruise Exceed Expectations

Swan Hellenic has announced in a press release that interest in its cultural expedition cruises is translating into “buoyant bookings across the board.”

According to the press release, the uptick is particularly strong for the company's cruises of New Zealand & the Pacific Islands, UK & Northern France, the Scottish Islands and Antarctica. Swan Hellenic said that its Antarctic Polar Solar eclipse inaugural cruise is already fully booked.

“Small expedition ships coupled with further afield destinations are considered well placed to lead the resurgence in cruising. We’re delighted to have inspired a diverse spectrum of curious minds in such numbers and look forward to welcoming them aboard to see what others don’t,” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito.

The cruise line said that such high demand is thanks to “renewed consumer confidence.”

“At the same time, the Swan Hellenic model of cultural expedition cruising has clearly hit a chord, strengthened by the news that construction of its all-new fleet of three 5-star ice-class expedition ships at Helsinki Shipyard is proceeding successfully on schedule,” Swan Hellenic wrote.

“The structure of its first ship, SH Minerva, is in fact already complete, enabling everyone to see her elegant final form and staterooms, which can be explored on the Swan Hellenic website in their rich natural materials and spacious open perspectives out to sea,” the cruise line added.