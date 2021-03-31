Vancouver

Swan Hellenic: Bookings for Inaugural Cruise Exceed Expectations

swan hellenic

Swan Hellenic has announced in a press release that interest in its cultural expedition cruises is translating into “buoyant bookings across the board.”

According to the press release, the uptick is particularly strong for the company's cruises of New Zealand & the Pacific Islands, UK & Northern France, the Scottish Islands and Antarctica. Swan Hellenic said that its Antarctic Polar Solar eclipse inaugural cruise is already fully booked.

“Small expedition ships coupled with further afield destinations are considered well placed to lead the resurgence in cruising. We’re delighted to have inspired a diverse spectrum of curious minds in such numbers and look forward to welcoming them aboard to see what others don’t,” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito.

The cruise line said that such high demand is thanks to “renewed consumer confidence.”

“At the same time, the Swan Hellenic model of cultural expedition cruising has clearly hit a chord, strengthened by the news that construction of its all-new fleet of three 5-star ice-class expedition ships at Helsinki Shipyard is proceeding successfully on schedule,” Swan Hellenic wrote.

“The structure of its first ship, SH Minerva, is in fact already complete, enabling everyone to see her elegant final form and staterooms, which can be explored on the Swan Hellenic website in their rich natural materials and spacious open perspectives out to sea,” the cruise line added.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

AB InBev

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report