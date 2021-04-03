A Look at the Specialty Restaurants on Norwegian Cruise Line Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line and its Freestyle concept feature some of the most expansive food and beverage offerings at sea. Here's a look at some of the top specialty restaurants on Norwegian Cruise Line vessels:

Cagney’s Steakhouse

Price: A la carte

Specialty: Steakhouse

Norwegian’s signature steakhouse, Cagney’s (pictured above), is features across the entire fleet and offers an upscale experience. The restaurant has a la carte pricing and offers all the prime steak favorites and an exclusive cocktail selection.

Teppanyaki

Price: $29.95

Specialty: Japanese

Teppanyaki, a hibachi-style Japanese restaurant, is available on 15 ships in the fleet. For a flat fee, guests can enjoy an experience of fine dining mixed with entertainment. The made-to-order food is created right in front of the guests by a trained chef who makes preparation a spectacle.

The Local Bar & Grill

Price: Included

Specialty: Comfort Food

The Local Bar & Grill is Norwegian’s 24/7 casual eatery. Available on the company’s newest ships, it offers comfort food with made-to-order burgers, chicken wings, hot dogs, fish and chips and more. The restaurant also serves a special breakfast menu that on some ships includes Starbucks specialties.

Le Bistro

Price: A la carte

Specialty: French

Le Bistro is a traditional option onboard the Norwegian ships. It serves French food and has a la carte pricing. The venue is famous for its fancy dishes and chic décor. On some ships, the restaurant also offers outdoor seating for an even more romantic dining experience.

Coco’s

Price: A la carte

Specialty: Desserts

Dessert shop Coco’s was introduced by Norwegian in 2018. Available on some of the cruise line’s newer vessels, it offers what Norwegian calls a "true display of food art." The menu features sweet treats – including milkshakes, ice cream cups, crepes and even fruit salads.

Q Texas Smokehouse

Price: A la carte

Specialty: Texas BBQ

Q Texas Smokehouse, which debuted on the Norwegian Bliss, offers a country atmosphere. Now available on other vessels, the venue is only open for dinner and has a menu that includes shareable starters, signature drinks and more. To complete the atmosphere, Q also has its own country music band for daily live shows.

Ocean Blue

Price: A la carte

Specialty: Seafood

Ocean Blue is a sophisticated venue offering an elegant seafood dining experience that focuses on premium ingredients and expert culinary techniques. The a-la-carte-priced restaurant is present on five ships, including the new Norwegian Encore. On some vessels, Ocean Blue also has a New England-style seafood shack, which serves lite bites in an outdoor area.

Onda by Scarpetta

Price: A la carte

Specialty: Italian

Norwegian’s newest specialty restaurant, Onda by Scarpetta, provides guests with a sample of the "la dolce vita" style. According to the cruise line, the venue showcases the rich and bold flavors of modern Italian cuisine with beautifully prepared seafood and signature dishes.