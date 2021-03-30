Lindblad Expeditions Announces June Cruising Restart

Lindblad Expeditions has announced that it plans to resume operations for the 2021 season in Alaska and Galápagos in June.

“Our internal team has spent the last year examining every single aspect of our operation to be prepared to operate in the ‘new normal.’ Led by our resident medical expert, Dr. David Lorber, we have enlisted the assistance of many health and safety experts and met with authorities in the regions we intend to explore to ensure we are welcome and meet or exceed their expectations. We will also require that all guests 16 years of age and over be vaccinated prior to travelling onboard,” said Sven Lindblad, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions.

A complete list of health and safety protocols are listed here.

Key components include: two negative COVID-19 tests, daily guest temperature checks, and thorough sanitation protocols. From start to finish, guests will travel exclusively with their expedition community, all equally tested.

The company will begin the season with six- and eight-day cruises aboard 100-guest sister ships National Geographic Quest and National Geographic Venture, with the first departures June 5 and June 6

Similarly, guests will explore the remoteness of the Galápagos on a 10-day itinerary set aboard the 96-guest National Geographic Endeavour ll. The first Galápagos departure is set for June 4.