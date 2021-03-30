Mein Schiff 5 Drydocks in Marseille

TUI Cruises has drydocked its Mein Schiff 5 in Marseille.
The drydock is said to be for the ship's five-year classification inspection.
The ship came out of the water on March 26 and will be out of the drydock on Friday, April 2.
TUI Cruises has drydocked its Mein Schiff 5 in Marseille.
The drydock is said to be for the ship's five-year classification inspection.
The ship came out of the water on March 26 and will be out of the drydock on Friday, April 2.
Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.
105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View
Highlights:
Market Overview
40+ New Ships
2021-2027
First to Recover
New Players
Full Coverage
Highlights:
Entire Industry
Supply Data
All Companies
400 Pages
Digital Access
2027 Outlook