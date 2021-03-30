Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Mein Schiff 5 Drydocks in Marseille

Mein Schiff 5

TUI Cruises has drydocked its Mein Schiff 5 in Marseille.

The drydock is said to be for the ship's five-year classification inspection.

Mein Schiff 5

The ship came out of the water on March 26 and will be out of the drydock on Friday, April 2. 

