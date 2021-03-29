Celebrity Silhouette to Sail in UK This Summer

Celebrity Cruises announced its return to the UK today with the news that the Celebrity Silhouette will set sail from Southampton this summer for British guests.

Setting sail from Southampton beginning Saturday, July 3, the Celebrity Silhouette will embark on a series of six-to-eight-night itineraries around Britain’s coastline.

Guests will have the chance to explore Portland; discover Inverness, Kirkwall and Glasgow; and also visit Belfast and Liverpool.

The new sailings go on sale beginning April 6.

Celebrity Silhouette will sail with all guests ages 18 and above vaccinated against COVID-19, and those under the age of 18 with negative PCR test results.

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Southampton after over a year away. We are truly committed to the UK market and can’t wait to welcome guests back onboard. What could be better than a new luxury ship, ready to take guests on a journey around one of the world’s most beautiful and impressive coastlines? Not only is this extremely significant to us as a business, but also to efforts to boost the UK’s local tourism industry.”

Jo Rzymowska, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA, said: “We are excited to offer guests the chance to reconnect at sea with family and friends and to make up for all those missed celebrations. I cannot thank our UK travel partners enough for their unwavering support throughout this unprecedented time. We can’t wait to welcome our mutual guests onboard Celebrity Silhouette.”