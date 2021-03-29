Saga Launches UK Cruises From June 27

Saga Cruises has launched its summer 2021 UK cruise program with four all-inclusive itineraries to choose from: ‘Scottish Highlands and Islands’, ‘Great British Isles Adventure’ and ‘Northern Isles to the Fjords’ will all be hosted by Spirit of Discovery while, for the first time, guests can also book the ‘The Inaugural Cruise on Spirit of Adventure’, Saga Cruises’ brand-new boutique ship.

Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, said: “We know how much our guests want to get traveling again so we are delighted to be launching our all-inclusive, round-Britain Summer cruise itineraries taking in destinations from the Orkney Islands to the Norwegian Fjords.

“The inaugural cruise of our brand-new boutique ship, ‘Spirit of Adventure’ will be a real highlight. Like Spirit of Discovery, she has a spacious feel and every detail has been designed with our guests in mind, from the modern, contemporary feel to the fantastic range of facilities and our incredibly high service standards.

“I can confidently say that our guests are in for a really exceptional experience and they can board with peace of mind, knowing we take their health and well-being incredibly seriously. We are asking all our guests to have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine prior to joining our cruises and, as they rightly expect, all necessary precautions and the highest standards of cleanliness will be observed on board.”

Guests will be able to choose from four all-inclusive itineraries over five travel dates:

• Scottish Highlands and Islands departing Tilbury on June 27, 2021, aboard Spirit of Discovery for six nights calling at Lerwick on the Shetland Islands, followed by Scrabster and Invergordon before returning to Tilbury. Sight-seeing tours of Lerwick and Invergordon are included. All cabins feature a balcony and prices start from £1,154 per person.

• Great British Isles Adventure departing from Tilbury on July 11, 2021, aboard Spirit of Discovery for 14 nights, calling at Falmouth, Holyhead, Belfast, Greenock, Ullapool, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Newhaven and Newcastle and disembarking back in Tilbury. Sight-seeing tours of Belfast, Kirkwall, Edinburgh and Newcastle are included. All cabins feature a balcony and prices start from £3,375 per person.

• From the Northern Isles to the Fjords departing from Tilbury aboard Spirit of Discovery on July 3, 2021, or July 25, 2021, for six nights, calling at Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands, cruising Sognefjord in Norway, Lerwick in the Shetland Islands and Stornoway followed by Scrabster in Scotland before returning to Tilbury. Sight-seeing tours of Kirkwall and Lerwick are included. All cabins feature a balcony and prices start from £1,539 per person.

• The Inaugural Cruise on Spirit of Adventure departing Tilbury on July 26, for 15 nights and heading to Newcastle, Newhaven, Dundee, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Ullapool, Cruise St Kilda, Greenock, Belfast, Douglas, Holyhead, Bristol and Falmouth before disembarking in Dover. Sight-seeing tours of Newcastle, Edinburgh, Belfast and Bristol are also included. All cabins feature a balcony and prices from £3,458 per person.

As a gesture of thanks for their loyalty, guests whose Saga Cruises had been canceled due to Covid were proactively offered the option to rebook on to the British Isles cruises prior to them going on general sale today.

The Spirit of Adventure and the Spirit of Discovery are both small by today’s ship standards, hosting a maximum of 999 guests each. They have a modern, contemporary look and feel and offer guests the choice of five restaurants, bars and entertainment facilities including the signature Britannia lounge with a dance floor and live entertainment, theatre, salon and sports amenities. Outdoor facilities include an observation deck, impressive wraparound promenade and terrace, pool, games area, sports court and deck games.

These new summer cruises all include a choice of complimentary UK travel to and from the port including a private door-to-door chauffeur service up to 250 miles each way, car parking near the port, domestic flights or standard class rail or coach travel.

There are no hidden costs on-board either. Saga Cruises come with all dining and house drinks including a selection of wines with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi, onboard gratuities, fitness facilities, 24-hour room service, sightseeing tours in selected ports, entertainment (from lectures to recitals), porterage of luggage, shuttle buses to nearest town centers and travel insurance with up to £5m coronavirus cover included. All of this backed up by the Saga Cruise Promise - in the event that a cruise price is reduced guests will be given the value of the difference back.

Health and wellbeing are at the forefront of the planning for the resumption of services, the cruise line said. Saga is asking all guests to have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine prior to boarding the ships and the company’s dedicated health and safety team are ensuring rigorous standards are set and adhered to onboard.