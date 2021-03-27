Columbia Group Announces Launch of Leisure Group

Columbia Group has announced the launch of Columbia Blue – a leisure group that combines Columbia’s business lines and brands in the super yacht and cruise sectors under one umbrella entity.

According to a press release, Columbia Blue will offer a diverse portfolio of services within the leisure, lifestyle, cruise, super yacht, aviation and hospitality sectors. Asset management, concierge, events, aircraft management, together with hospitality training, will “complement the portfolio,” Columbia Group said, while providing clients with a “360° turnkey service solution of the highest quality.”

Columbia Blue is also designed to accelerate the supply of solutions to the market.

“By adopting a project-based approach and harnessing the existing in-house expertise and specializations within the Columbia Group, Columbia Blue will be able to deliver to our clients an individual and tailored service of the highest quality and on projects, which would not otherwise have found a natural home within pre-existing business lines,” Columbia Group President and CEO, Mark O’Neil, said.

“We will deploy our expertise in a dynamic, flexible and fluid manner. There will be no lifestyle and leisure project which cannot be considered and then delivered to the highest quality standard,” he added.

According to O’Neil, the new holding entity will “set new standards in performance efficiency, state-of-the-art technology, sustainability and customized service delivery.”

According to the press release, Columbia Blue will be overseen by Managing Directors Olaf Groeger and Norman Schmiedl. It will draw on the resources of the wider Columbia Group, in particular, its Performance Optimization Control Room, as well as additional digital solutions. The existing business lines and specialized offerings of Swiss Ocean and Columbia Cruise Services will be maintained and further developed, Columbia Group stated.

Groeger said that Columbia Blue allows the group to “merge proficiencies and resources so we can constantly improve the quality of our services and expand the service portfolio for our clients.”

Schmiedl said that the launch of Columbia Blue will allow approaching projects with a more fluid approach.

“By embracing all our leisure activities under one umbrella company, we can apply a fluid approach without diluting the strengths of our individual brands,” he said.

“A cruise project might benefit from involving yacht expertise while a private client may appreciate the services for his diverse assets be they a yacht, a plane or a private residence. Whatever the case, Columbia Blue will be able to offer a one-stop turnkey solution,” he added.