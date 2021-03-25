No Plans for Carnival Cruise Line to Move Ships from U.S. Homeports

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a video message to travel agents that the brand has no plans to move its ships from their U.S. homeports.

“I have always said that Carnival Cruise Line is America’s cruise line,” she said.

“We sail from 14 U.S. homeports, 50 percent of our itineraries are less than seven-day sailings, and a significant number of our guests drive to their Carnival cruise vacation. We also sail more families with children than any other cruise line. And as you know so far the vaccines are not approved for anyone under the age of 16.”

Vaccines

Duffy said as more Americans are vaccinated, her focus is on securing a decision (from the CDC) to allow for a resumption of cruising from U.S. homeports, consistent with other forms of travel returning for the summer.

She noted that she is optimistic travel will resume in time for the summer.

“If its safe to fly on an airplane, stay in a hotel or resort, or visit an amusement park, it should be safe to cruise on a ship with the additional health and safety protocols we have in place.”

No June Cruise Decision

“We have not made a decision here at Carnival about our June sailings,” Duffy added.

Duffy noted that anyone booked on a June sailing can cancel without a penalty, and final payment deadline for all Carnival Cruise Line June sailings has been pushed to April 30.