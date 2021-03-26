Hurtigruten Reveals Flagship Expedition Cruise for 2023

Hurtigruten has revealed a new flagship sailing for its 2023 season. According to a press release, the sailing – operated by the Roald Amundsen – will travel along the Northwest Passage, following the footsteps of the famous Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen.

According to the press release, The Northwest Passage – In the Wake of the Great Explorers is a 26-day itinerary taking expedition fans from the Gold Rush town Nome in Alaska through the Bering Strait, Chukchi Sea, Beaufort Sea, and the Amundsen Gulf before arriving at Halifax. The ship will depart on August 18, 2023.

“This is one of our most ambitious and adventurous itineraries to date, offering our guests the chance to become true explorers as we navigate one of the most challenging stretches of water in the world. We believe in delivering truly life-changing and memorable experiences for our guests and navigating the Northwest Passage is certainly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said the President of Hurtigruten Americas, John Downey.

“Following a year of lockdowns, we know from our customers that their appetite for exploration certainly hasn’t dwindled, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard for their next adventure with us,” he added.

The Roald Amundsen – the world’s first battery hybrid expedition cruise ship – will navigate the ice floes and islands of the Northwest Passage whilst bringing to life the local history and culture of the surrounding area for guests, the cruise line said.

The expedition team onboard will include experts covering biology and wildlife, a professional photographer, an archaeologist, and one or more Inuit cultural interpreters.

The team will choose locations along the route to arrange escorted landing, small boat cruising for onshore exploration, and opportunities to spot wildlife in all its natural habit – whales, seals and, on the rare occasion, polar bears.