Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Royal Caribbean Raising Another $1.25 Billion

Royal Caribbean Group Logo

Royal Caribbean Group today announced that it has commenced a private offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 to be issued by the company as it continues its ongoing fundraising.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay principal payments on debt maturing or required to be paid in 2021 and 2022, and the remaining for general corporate purposes (including to pay fees and expenses in connection with such repayments), according to a press release.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Okinawa

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report