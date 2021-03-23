Royal Caribbean Adds Second Ship to North American Start from Bermuda

Royal Caribbean International is not wasting any time in starting up in North America as the Vision of the Seas will start cruising from Bermuda in June, according to the company's website.

She joins the Adventure of the Seas, which will also start up in June from Nassau.

The Vision will offer seven-night itineraries from June 26 through August 28.

The cruises will sail to Perfect Day at CocoCay and call at Bermuda's Royal Naval Dockyard for two nights. The itinerary will feature three days at sea.

Similar to the Adventure's program, it is expected guests over the age of 18 will need to be vaccinated while guests under 18 will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Bookings will open on March 29.