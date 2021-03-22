Here Are the Cruise Lines Returning To Service in the UK

A number of cruise lines have quickly added cruise programs this summer from UK ports, following the government's decision to allow domestic travel.
P&O Cruises
Ship: Britannia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,611
Built: 2015
First Cruise: June 27, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Cruising around the UK coast
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Iona
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200
Built: 2020
First Cruise: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Cruising around the UK coast
Vaccination required? Yes
P&O Cruises announced its return into service will commence with a new program of sailings in the UK.
Sailing from Southampton, the company will offer ocean cruises around the UK coast, exclusive to local, fully-vaccinated residents. Two ships will be used initially, the flagship Britannia and the new Iona.
Cunard Line
Ship: Queen Elizabeth
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,092
Built: 2010
First Cruise: “Summer 2021”
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Cruising on UK coastal waters
Vaccination required? TBD
Cunard is also preparing a series of UK voyages for the summer. While additional details will be revealed later this month, the company announced that the sailings will take place on the Queen Elizabeth.
The vessel will cruise from the Port of Southampton, offering “staycation voyages” around UK’s coastal waters.
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Ship: Borealis
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,320
Built: 1997
First Cruise: July 5, 2021
Homeport: Liverpool
Itinerary: Scenic Cruising at the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly
Vaccination required? TBD
Ship: Bolette
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,380
Built: 2000
First Cruise: August 16, 2021
Homeport: Dover
Itinerary: Scenic Cruising at the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly
Vaccination required? TBD
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is returning to service with a new program of cruises around the British Isles for summer 2021.
With 11 sailings, the schedule includes departures from Dover and Liverpool, onboard the brand’s new vessels – Bolette and Borealis.
Both ships will offer scenic sailings taking in the best of the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly.
The company is yet to determine if COVID-19 vaccination will be required for guests.
MSC Cruises
Ship: TBD
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): TBD
Built: TBD
First Cruise: May 20, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Series of short cruises followed by seven-night sailings visiting “UK’s favorite destinations”
Vaccination required? No
MSC Cruises will also be offering special sailings in the United Kingdom this summer. The company is planning a “range of short breaks and week-long cruises around the British Isles” starting on May 20, with a yet-to-be-determined ship.
Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests will be welcome, but the sailings are only available for UK residents, MSC explained.
Viking Cruises
Ship: Viking Venus
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930
Built: 2021
First Cruise: May 22, 2021
Homeport: Portsmouth
Itinerary: “England's Scenic Shores”
Vaccination required? No
Viking Cruises will launch service from the UK in May, with the new Viking Venus.
The luxury cruise line recently announced plans to offer three special cruises along the coast of England, sailing from Portsmouth. The new program is only available to UK residents and includes eight-night ocean itineraries called England's Scenic Shores.
Princess Cruises
Ship: Regal Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2014
First Cruise: July 31, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock
Vaccination required? No
Ship: Sky Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2019
First Cruise: August 30, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock
Vaccination required? Yes
Princess Cruises has also revealed plans to sail in the UK later this summer. The Carnival owned brand will offer series of short breaks and week-long sailings aboard MedallionClass ships – the Regal Princess and the Sky Princess.
Both vessels will offer scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.
According to Princess, the trips will only be available for UK resident COVID-19 vaccinated guests.