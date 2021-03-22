Here Are the Cruise Lines Returning To Service in the UK

A number of cruise lines have quickly added cruise programs this summer from UK ports, following the government's decision to allow domestic travel.

P&O Cruises

Ship: Britannia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,611

Built: 2015

First Cruise: June 27, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Cruising around the UK coast

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Iona

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200

Built: 2020

First Cruise: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Cruising around the UK coast

Vaccination required? Yes

P&O Cruises announced its return into service will commence with a new program of sailings in the UK.

Sailing from Southampton, the company will offer ocean cruises around the UK coast, exclusive to local, fully-vaccinated residents. Two ships will be used initially, the flagship Britannia and the new Iona.

Cunard Line

Ship: Queen Elizabeth

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,092

Built: 2010

First Cruise: “Summer 2021”

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Cruising on UK coastal waters

Vaccination required? TBD

Cunard is also preparing a series of UK voyages for the summer. While additional details will be revealed later this month, the company announced that the sailings will take place on the Queen Elizabeth.

The vessel will cruise from the Port of Southampton, offering “staycation voyages” around UK’s coastal waters.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Ship: Borealis

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,320

Built: 1997

First Cruise: July 5, 2021

Homeport: Liverpool

Itinerary: Scenic Cruising at the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly

Vaccination required? TBD

Ship: Bolette

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,380

Built: 2000

First Cruise: August 16, 2021

Homeport: Dover

Itinerary: Scenic Cruising at the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly

Vaccination required? TBD

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is returning to service with a new program of cruises around the British Isles for summer 2021.

With 11 sailings, the schedule includes departures from Dover and Liverpool, onboard the brand’s new vessels – Bolette and Borealis.

Both ships will offer scenic sailings taking in the best of the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly.

The company is yet to determine if COVID-19 vaccination will be required for guests.

MSC Cruises

Ship: TBD

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): TBD

Built: TBD

First Cruise: May 20, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Series of short cruises followed by seven-night sailings visiting “UK’s favorite destinations”

Vaccination required? No

MSC Cruises will also be offering special sailings in the United Kingdom this summer. The company is planning a “range of short breaks and week-long cruises around the British Isles” starting on May 20, with a yet-to-be-determined ship.

Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests will be welcome, but the sailings are only available for UK residents, MSC explained.

Viking Cruises

Ship: Viking Venus

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2021

First Cruise: May 22, 2021

Homeport: Portsmouth

Itinerary: “England's Scenic Shores”

Vaccination required? No

Viking Cruises will launch service from the UK in May, with the new Viking Venus.

The luxury cruise line recently announced plans to offer three special cruises along the coast of England, sailing from Portsmouth. The new program is only available to UK residents and includes eight-night ocean itineraries called England's Scenic Shores.

Princess Cruises

Ship: Regal Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2014

First Cruise: July 31, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock

Vaccination required? No

Ship: Sky Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2019

First Cruise: August 30, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock

Vaccination required? Yes

Princess Cruises has also revealed plans to sail in the UK later this summer. The Carnival owned brand will offer series of short breaks and week-long sailings aboard MedallionClass ships – the Regal Princess and the Sky Princess.

Both vessels will offer scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.

According to Princess, the trips will only be available for UK resident COVID-19 vaccinated guests.