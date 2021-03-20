MHA

AIDAperla Relaunches Cruise Service in the Canaries

AIDAperla officers

AIDA Cruises is back and cruising as the AIDAperla has departed on the first cruise for the German brand in 2021 in the Canaries.

Carnival Corporation's German brand will offer week-long cruises in the Canaries on the AIDAperla, departing from Gran Canaria. The voyage then features a sea day, call in La Palma, an overnight call in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and stops in Fuerteventura and Lanzarote before heading back to Gran Canaria.

AIDAstella

The 2017-built ship has capacity for 3,250 guests at full occupancy, but will sail its first 2021 cruise with approximately 800 guests aboard. AIDA is expected to ramp up occupancy over time, and eventually target the 50 to 60 percent mark.

It marks the second restart for the AIDAperla, and the third restart for the AIDA brand, which relaunched service in October and then again in December.

The ship is scheduled to continue her deployment through May. 

Photos courtesy of Schiffe and Kreuzfahrten

https://www.schiffe-und-kreuzfahrten.de/

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

