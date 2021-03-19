Royal Caribbean CEO Bayley on Return to North America Cruising

With the Adventure of the Seas relaunching service for Royal Caribbean International from Nassau in June, company President and CEO Michael Bayley said vaccines are playing a role as a game changer.

“We are excited to get back to delivering memorable vacations in the Caribbean, gradually and safely. The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice. As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time,” said Bayley.

“The opportunity to homeport in The Bahamas is a testament to the tremendous partners the government and the people of the island nation have been to us for more than 50 years. We are grateful for the confidence that they have in us and our commitment to a healthy and happy return to sailing.”