Princess Cruises Reveals Details of All-Inclusive UK 'Summer Seacations'

Princess Cruises has revealed details of its series of short breaks and week-long cruises aboard MedallionClass ships – the Regal Princess and the Sky Princess – scheduled to sail from Southampton around the UK coast from late summer.

The all-inclusive 'Summer Seacations' will go on sale on March 24 at 8 a.m.

The Regal Princess will offer 14 UK voyages running from July 31 through to Sept. 23, 2021. Sky Princess will offer eight UK cruises, running from Aug. 30 through to Sept. 28, 2021. Regal Princess and Sky Princess will offer scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights. Guests on the Regal Princess and Sky Princess will be able to enjoy 'Truly Touchless' experiences and personalized services through the cruise line's MedallionClass Experience that supports new health protocols. The cruise line's award-winning OceanMedallionTM wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT ("Internet of things") -driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization onboard Princess MedallionClass ships including:

• touchless embarkation and disembarkation

• keyless stateroom entry

• completely contactless commerce

• simplified safety training

• on-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere onboard

• guest service requests via mobile device chat

• location-based gaming and wagering

• entertainment content via smart devices

MedallionClass ships also offer unprecedented connectivity that is fast, reliable and unlimited through MedallionNet™ – hailed as the best Wi-Fi at sea. With a wireless access point in every stateroom, guests can stream favorite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favorite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

These Summer Seacations will feature many of the signature onboard experiences enjoyed on a Princess holiday. All world-class dining venues will be open including the specialty restaurants, where guests can dine at Princess favorites Crown Grill Steakhouse and Sabatini's Italian Trattoria, as well as newer additions to the fleet such as Sky Princess' Bistro Sur La Mer specialty created with Three Michelin star chef Emmanuel Renaut. A variety of entertainment will be on offer including award-winning production shows in the Princess Theatre, Movies Under the Stars, celebrity guest speakers and live musical performances, such as the resident trio in our signature live jazz venue, Take Five. Relaxation and leisure facilities such as fitness classes, swimming pools and spa treatments will also be available.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice president for UK and Europe, said, "We share in our guests' excitement today as we unveil the details for our new Summer Seacations. With Princess Cruises, the ship is also the destination. Guests can make the most of our multiple dining options, order food and drink poolside, using the MedallionClass app, that can be delivered to you, and enjoy fantastic entertainment both day and night.

"These resort-style seacations offer the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy some time off. We believe that these cruises will appeal to both our loyal guests who are eager to get back onboard our beautiful MedallionClass ships and holidaymakers looking to experience Princess for the first time.

"While international travel remains uncertain, these new cruises mean that UK residents can take a well-deserved holiday around the UK. We are also delighted that our new cruises will offer the choice between scenic voyages and port-of-call itineraries where guests can visit the historic UK cities of Liverpool, Belfast and Glasgow."

All guests will have the opportunity to make their cruise all-inclusive by selecting the Princess Plus fare, which includes the line's premium drinks package, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi and gratuities for £30 per person per day.

All-inclusive fares for a balcony stateroom start from £539pp for a three-night scenic voyage; £599pp for a four-night cruise with up to one port; and £999pp for a seven-night cruise with up to three ports-of-call. Guests can book with a £50 deposit if booked before May 3, 2021.

Bookings made by Apr. 30, 2021, will be covered by Princess Cruises 'Book with Confidence' policy, meaning guests can cancel up to 30 days prior to sailing and receive cancellation fees back as a Future Cruise Credit.

Given the advanced progress of the UK vaccination program, and strong expressed preference on the part of guests for this limited series of UK coastal cruises, these sailings on Regal Princess and Sky Princess will be for UK resident COVID-19 vaccinated guests only.

All guests and crew will be required to follow enhanced health and well-being measures to protect everyone onboard on these cruises. These have been developed with guidance from our global medical and public health experts and scientists and in close coordination with UK government agencies. These protocols include enhanced sanitization measures, appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks in certain areas of the ship. Crew will also undergo a strict testing and quarantine regime as well as regular testing during their time on board. Our protocols are subject to change, as we will continue to work with our experts and with government bodies to ensure all of our practices evolve in line with latest advice, with our primary focus always being to protect the health and wellbeing of our crew, guests and the communities we visit.

Travel insurance will also be mandatory for all guests.