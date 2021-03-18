AIDAprima and AIDAvita First Ships to Dock at New Dubai Cruise Terminal

The AIDAprima and the AIDAvita have become the first cruise ships to dock at the new Dubai Cruise Terminal. The two vessels, operated by AIDA Cruises, docked at the terminal on March 16, 2021, the cruise line announced in a press release.

According to the press release, the new terminals at Dubai Harbor extend over 120,000 square meters. They are located between the islands of Bluewaters and The Palm Jumeirah, in the heart of Dubai.

“The most popular sights, beautiful beaches and world-famous landmarks of the city, such as the 250-meter-high observation wheel Ain Dubai and the Burj Al Arab, are just a stone's throw away. The two international airports are also very easy to reach,” AIDA Cruises wrote.

Between late November 2021 and mid-April 2022, AIDA Cruises is offering seven-day trips to the Orient from Dubai. Thanks to an overnight stay, AIDA guests have the opportunity to discover the largest metropolis in the United Arab Emirates on various excursions, the cruise line said.

Other destinations on these voyages include Abu Dhabi and the Muscat in Oman.

“Pleasant summer temperatures in winter and a moderate flight time of almost six hours are further unbeatable arguments for a cruise to the Orient,” AIDA Cruises said.

The United Arab Emirates has been one of the destinations of the AIDA fleet since 2006. Together with its local partners, the cruise company said it has developed the region into one of the most popular cruise destinations for German vacationers in the winter months.

In 2018, AIDA Cruises’ parent company, Carnival Corporation, entered into a strategic partnership with Shamal Holding, with the aim of transforming Dubai into the major maritime tourism hub serving the region.

Part of the agreement included the two companies developing the Dubai Cruise Terminal, where the first test run with the AIDAprima and the AIDAvita took place, to become the primary hub for Carnival Corporation’s homeporting and transit operations in the region.