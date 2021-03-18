Cruising in the U.S. in May? Biden Eyes Relaxing Travel Restrictions

With widespread vaccination distribution in the United States, the Biden administration may relax some travel restrictions as soon as May, according to a CNBC report citing senior administration officials.

The report said restrictions on travel with Mexico and Canada may be eased, as well as on travel from the UK, Europe and Brazil.

It would also follow in the footsteps of the UK opening to some tourism in May, including domestic cruising.

That may also mean the CDC's Framework For Conditional Sailing Order could see revisions, or as some cruise sources have indicated: disappear entirely if the industry requires passengers to be vaccinated, rendering the virus an afterthought in most cases.

The best-case scenario per industry sources in responding to the CDC's Framework For Conditional Sailing Order, is a 60- to 90-day process once the cruise lines get the technical regulations they are expecting shortly.

While a handful of ships could be readied quickly, most may need between 60 and 90 days to be crewed, readied and provisioned.