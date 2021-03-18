Viking Sea Calls at Bodrum Cruise Port To Collect Crew

Bodrum Cruise Port has revealed that it has welcomed Viking Cruises’ Viking Sea for a technical call.

According to a press release, the Viking Sea came to Bodrum, Turkey on March 13 for provisions and crew, in that way becoming the port’s first ship of the season.

The ship accepted 90 crew members from various parts of the world to prepare for the upcoming cruise season.

The General Manager of Bodrum Cruise Port, Haluk Hızlan, said that the technical call is a sign that the cruise industry is starting to revive after the pandemic.

“Today, we have taken all necessary precautions in cooperation with the officials of the General Directorate of Border and Coast, Bodrum Port Authority, Bodrum Marine Police and Bodrum Customs Directorate,” Hızlan said. “The successful operation will also be an important reference for future calls. Thanks to the strategic location of Turkey, its air connectivity and ease of visa application, I believe that we will see many more calls to Bodrum, as well as the other Turkish cruise ports.”

According to the port, the cruise line chose it for the call because its strategic location in the Aegean, “state-of-the-art terminal facility,” transportation facility, as well as security and auxiliary services.

“Viking Sea’s crew arrived one by one with buses. They boarded the ship after their temperature checks, all the while in accordance with the social distancing guidelines. The GPH Health, Safety and Environment Protocol, which includes COVID-19 measures, was implemented during the operation process. Within the framework of the measures taken, the crew's luggage was disinfected and taken to the terminal building. Everyone involved in the operation followed the same rules,” Bodrum Cruise Port said.

Irfan Tuncay, the CEO of Istanbul Shipping and the official agent of Viking Cruises, detailed the event:

“We have safely brought the crew of Viking Sea to Bodrum Cruise Port where all regulations in line with the Health and Safety measures required by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure were implemented. After the provisions supply, disinfection of the luggage, the crew of Viking Sea boarded the ship.”

“We look forward to welcoming many more ships to all the ports of Turkey in the upcoming days for technical and cruise calls,” Tuncay added.

After collecting crew members and supplies at Bodrum, the Viking Sea sailed to Limassol. Previously, the 930-passenger ship – after having stopped its operations because of the pandemic – had spent a long time waiting at anchor in Trieste, Italy.

Bodrum Cruise Port received the Safe Travels certificate issued by the WTTC (World Travel and Tourism Council) in 2020. As a Global Ports Holding port, it implements all necessary health, safety and environmental protocols, it said in the press release.