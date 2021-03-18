Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Disney Reveals New 2022 Itineraries in Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean

The Disney Dream docks at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. (Photo: David Roark)

Disney Cruise Line has announced that it will offer families some new sailings around the world in summer 2022, including voyages to new destinations and ports of call in the Greek Isles, Mediterranean, northern Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean.

This was stated in a press release.

The new additions include first-ever summer departures from Miami that will take guests to Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay, the cruise line said.

“While we prepare for a return to sea just as soon as the time is right, we continue to look to the future and develop more cruising options for families,” said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line.

“Offering this diverse new line-up of itineraries for the summer of 2022 shows our commitment to taking more guests to more destinations around the world as we plan for additional ships in the years ahead,” he added.

Bookings will open to the public on March 25, 2021.

