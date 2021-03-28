5 Unique Norwegian Cruise Line Itineraries

With a worldwide portfolio of cruises on 17 ships, Norwegian Cruise Line offers a wide variety of itineraries. Here are five more unique cruises on Norwegian:

Ship: Pride of America

Date: Every Saturday

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Honolulu

Ports: Kahului (Hawaii), Hilo (Hawaii), Kailua Kona (Hawaii) and Nawiliwili (Hawaii)

With a custom-built, American-flagged ship, Norwegian is the only cruise line to offer an all-Hawaiian cruise. Sailing from Honolulu, the itinerary includes visits to four different islands with overnights in two ports: Kahului in Maui and Nawiliwili in Kauai. Another unique feature of the itinerary is the scenic cruising in the Na Pali Coast.

Ship: Norwegian Sky

Date: December 8, 2021

Length: 9 nights

Homeport: Panama City to Miami

Ports: Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), Oranjestad (Aruba), Willemstad (Curaçao), Kralendijk (Bonaire) and Amber Cove (Dominican Republic)

This unique new itinerary allows the guest to do a full transit of the Panama Canal's old locks in less than ten days. Using the new Panama City cruise terminal, the Norwegian Sky also visits the ABC Islands and Colombia’s Cartagena de Indias. A stop in Amber Cove is on the schedule too.

Ship: Norwegian Jade

Date: January 2, 2022

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Cape Town (South Africa)

Ports: Mossel Bay (South Africa), Port Elizabeth (South Africa), Richard’s Bay (South Africa), Durban (South Africa), Luderitz (Namibia) and Walvis Bay (Namibia)

Norwegian is one of the few cruise lines to offer cruises in South Africa. On January 2, the Norwegian Jade embarks on an exotic itinerary in the region, sailing to five South African ports and two Namibian destinations.

Ship: Norwegian Sun

Date: February 13, 2022

Length: 11 nights

Homeport: Laem Chabang (Thailand) to Singapore

Ports: Ko Samui (Thailand), Nha Trang (Vietnam), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Melaka (Malaysia), Langkawi (Malaysia), Phuket (Thailand), Penang (Malaysia) and Klang (Malaysia)

This port-intensive cruise offers a unique view of Southeast Asia. Sailing on the Norwegian Sun, the guest will be able to visit 10 different ports, on four different countries. A highlight of the itinerary is the visit to Melaka, an unusual cruise stop.

Ship: Norwegian Pearl

Date: September 12, 2021

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Ports: Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos (Greece), Rhodes (Greece), Mykonos (Greece), Argostoli (Greece), Corfu (Greece) and Santorini (Greece)

Sailing from Piraeus, the Norwegian Pearl offers a unique selection of Greek Islands – including Santorini, Mykonos and Corfu. The port-intensive cruise also features a visit to the port of Kusadasi, in Turkey, from which guests can visit the ancient city of Ephesus, an archaeological site.