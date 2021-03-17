Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas to Sail from Los Angeles

The Navigator of the Seas will sail from Los Angeles starting in June 2022 for Royal Caribbean International.

The ship will sail year-round cruises to Southern California and Baja California, Mexico.

Cruises will include three-, four- and five-night itineraries to Catalina Island, California and Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – plus, select winter holiday seven-night sailings will feature overnights in the resort city.

Royal Caribbean’s new year-round adventures from LA will open for sale the week of March 29, 2021.

“California was calling us home once again, and what better way to reintroduce Royal Caribbean than to bring our next-level cruise vacations to the City of Angels and make it a year-round adventure starting just in time for summer,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We’re excited to return to Los Angeles to add bigger, bolder vacation options along the West Coast. With a ship like Navigator of the Seas, complete with waterslides, activities from day to night and a lineup of restaurants, bars and lounges, friends and families alike are in for a memorable getaway.”