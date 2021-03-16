Princess Pauses Seattle Cruising Through June 27

Princess Cruises said in a press release that the company is extending its pause of cruise vacations for sailings from Seattle through June 27, 2021.

The Carnival brand said it continues to work with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska 2021 cruise season,

The pause in operation affects seven-day Alaska Inside Passage cruises on Emerald Princess and Majestic Princess, the company said.

For guests booked on a cancelled voyage, Princess will offer to move guests to the equivalent cruise in 2022. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests' 2021 fare on their 2022 voyage. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by April 15, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

Princess will transfer the commission earned by travel agents from the cancelled 2021 cruise to the new booking in 2022 for bookings that were paid in full. This convenience is in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line's business and success.