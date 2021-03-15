American Cruise Lines Departs on First Voyage Since Pandemic

American Cruise Lines’ Independence has departed on the cruise line’s first sailing since the pandemic. The 114-passenger ship is operating an eight-day Historic South & Golden Isles itinerary. It departed on March 13 from Amelia Island/Jacksonville and will finish the sailing at Charleston.

“American Cruise Lines resumed our domestic cruise operations on March 13. With our new protocols in place, we remain dedicated to the safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit. We look forward to exploring this beautiful country again aboard our small 100-190 passenger modern riverboats and small coastal ships,” the cruise line’s Public Relations Manager, Alexa Paolella, told Cruise Industry News.

A second sailing will depart on March 21 onboard the American Jazz. The American Jazz will cruise from New Orleans to Memphis, along the Lower Mississippi River.

The cruise line stated that all its initial 2021 cruises will be sailing voluntarily at 75 percent capacity. COVID-19 protocols are being enforced onboard.