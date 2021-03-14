MHA

Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas Ready for Sea Trials

Odyssey of the Seas

The new Odyssey of the Seas for Royal Caribbean International will sail on her first set of sea trials on Sunday night.

A milestone prior to delivery, sea trials are essentially a test drive, where the ship's systems are benchmarked for performance with observers onboard from the cruise line, shipyard, class society and various suppliers.

The ship's performance will be tested, including its top speed as well as stopping distance and maneuvering capabilities.

Following sea trials ships will often drydock for final checks and adjustments, and may see another set of sea trials should systems need to be checked again.

The Odyssey is scheduled to be delivered to Royal Caribbean from shipbuilder Meyer Werft later this month.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Halton

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

SIKA

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report