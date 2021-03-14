Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas Ready for Sea Trials

The new Odyssey of the Seas for Royal Caribbean International will sail on her first set of sea trials on Sunday night.

A milestone prior to delivery, sea trials are essentially a test drive, where the ship's systems are benchmarked for performance with observers onboard from the cruise line, shipyard, class society and various suppliers.

The ship's performance will be tested, including its top speed as well as stopping distance and maneuvering capabilities.

Following sea trials ships will often drydock for final checks and adjustments, and may see another set of sea trials should systems need to be checked again.

The Odyssey is scheduled to be delivered to Royal Caribbean from shipbuilder Meyer Werft later this month.