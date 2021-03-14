Regent Expands South Caribbean 2022 Program

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has relaunched the Seven Seas Navigator’s early 2022 Caribbean season to provide travelers with more choice and diversity of vacations in the Southern Caribbean, the cruise line has stated.

According to a press release, there are 12 voyages in the season in total, of which seven are new. They range from seven to 30 nights in length and sail between January and April 2022. The redesigned season means that there are now nine itineraries that sail to or from Bridgetown, Barbados with six being round-trip journeys, the cruise line said.

“As the leader in luxury cruising, we continually review and enhance our itineraries to ensure the most immersive destination experience possible, and with our previously announced voyages that sailed to and from Bridgetown proving to be very popular, we are delighted to offer more opportunities to cruise right from the heart of the Southern Caribbean,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“Travelers onboard the Seven Seas Splendor will also be enjoying an amazing Caribbean winter and spring, plus, the Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager will touch upon the region too, so there’s a myriad of travel choices for guests to explore this wonderful destination onboard our intimate, yet spacious, ships,” he added.

The season will start on Jan. 6, 2022, with the first new sailing embarking Cartagena, Colombia on Jan. 25, 2022, the cruise line said.

New itinerary highlights include the pitons in St Lucia; the white sand beaches of St Kitts & Nevis; and the islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao. Eastern Caribbean calls also feature and include the islands of St. Barts, Antigua, Martinique and Trinidad and Tobago, among others.

Guests who are looking for longer vacations can combine sailings for a 30-night voyage that allows for a complete Caribbean exploration, the cruise line said.