MSC: No Injuries in Lirica Fire

No injuries have been reported after the March 12 fire onboard the MSC Lirica near Corfu in Greece, a spokesperson from the cruise line has told Cruise Industry News.

MSC Cruises believes that the fire might have originated in an empty lifeboat on deck 6.

“A fire onboard MSC Lirica, which seems to have originated in an empty lifeboat on deck 6, was reported to the emergency services earlier today in Corfu where the ship is currently in warm layup,” the spokesperson said.

“No injuries were reported among the 51 crew who were on board the ship at the time of the incident. A full incident response operation is currently underway with the support of the local emergency services,” they added.