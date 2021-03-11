MHA

Crystal Serenity to Sail in the Bahamas Starting in July

Crystal Serenity

Crystal Cruises will be the first major cruise line back in service in North America as Genting's luxury brand announced today the Crystal Serenity would start sailing in the Bahamas in July.

The ship will sail week-long itineraries that call only on Bahamian destinations, round-trip from Nassau (Saturday departure) or Bimini (Sunday departure), through at least October, said Jack Anderson, interim president and CEO.

The ship will operate at "no more than 900 guests," said Anderson. The company will also offer pre- and post-land programs with local hotels in the Bahamas.

Guests will need to show a negative COVID-19 result five days prior to arriving. 

Pricing starts at $1,999 per guest. Guests receive a $125 onboard credit. 

“The Bahamas is ready and delighted to welcome cruise visitors back to the islands and to partner with Crystal Cruises in the effort to restore and help re-activate our tourism industry and protect jobs and businesses,” said Honorable Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism & Aviation for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. “Crystal Cruises will go on record as the only cruise line offering Bahamas-only voyages that highlight the signature features and experiences travelers can find here in our islands, and the support that these cruises will bring to multiple communities within the country will be tremendous. We have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe and healthy stay for all travelers, enhancing the innately spacious and outdoor-focused experience the islands provide. Guests will find ample room to roam and a warm welcome from the people of this unique destination.”

