5 Unique Carnival Cruise Line Itineraries

Carnival Cruise Line offers a number of unique longer sailings alongside its bread-and-butter programs in North America.

Here are five unique itineraries from Carnival Cruise Line:

Ship: Carnival Glory

Date: November 27, 2022

Length: 14 nights

Homeport: New Orleans

Ports: Cozumel (Mexico), Limón (Costa Rica), Panama Canal – Partial Transit, Cartagena (Colombia), Kralendijk (Bonaire), Oranjestad (Aruba) and Montego Bay (Jamaica)

The Carnival Glory connects New Orleans and the Panama Canal on this 14-day cruise. Sailing to the Southern Caribbean and Central America, the itinerary includes a partial transit of the canal, and visits to the popular ports of the region.

Ship: Carnival Celebration

Date: November 6, 2022

Length: 14 nights

Homeport: Southampton to Miami

Ports: La Coruña (Spain), Vigo (Spain), Funchal (Portugal) and St. Cruz de Tenerife (Spain)

Carnival’s newest ship, the Celebration offers an unusual transatlantic cruise upon its shipyard delivery in 2022. In November, the second XL-class ship sails from Southampton to Miami on a 14-day cruise that includes calls in Northern Spain, the Canaries Archipelago and Portugal’s Madeira Island.

Ship: Carnival Magic

Date: October 6, 2022

Length: 4 nights

Homeport: Norfolk

Ports: King’s Wharf (Bermuda)

The only cruise line sailing from Virginia, Carnival offers an array of itineraries departing Norfolk. One of them is a four-night getaway cruise to Bermuda. The short trip includes a full day at King’s Wharf and two days at sea.

Ship: Carnival Magic

Date: June 16, 2022

Length: 4 nights

Homeport: New York

Ports: St. John (Canada)

Sailing from New York City, the Carnival Magic offers a unique short trip to Canada in 2022. The four-night itinerary features a full day visit to Saint John in New Brunswick and two days at sea.

Ship: Carnival Freedom

Date: September 20, 2022

Length: 16 nights

Homeport: Seattle to Miami

Ports: Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Huatulco (Mexico), Puntarenas (Costa Rica), Panama Canal Transit and Cartagena (Colombia)

Connecting the West Coast to the East Coast, the Carnival Freedom sails from Seattle to Miami in September 2022. Going through the new Panama Canal locks, the itinerary includes a selection of ports in Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia.