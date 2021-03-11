Carnival Cruise Line Marks 49th Birthday

Today marks Carnival Cruise Line’s 49th birthday and the start of the countdown to the company's 50th anniversary celebration in 2022.

In honor of its 49th birthday, the line asked fans to help rate the “Top 49 Moments Guests Miss About Cruising.”

The results, of course, included many signature “Fun Ship” experiences like taking a spin on the SkyRide aerial attraction and savoring the line’s legendary Warm Chocolate Melting Cake or a hand-crafted burger at Guy’s Burger Joint.

Carnival got its start 49 years ago today when the original TSS Mardi Gras departed PortMiami on its inaugural cruise, ushering in a new style of fun, affordable vacations once reserved for the very rich, the company said.

That inaugural sailing started Carnival Cruise Line on its path toward unprecedented success with many industry “firsts” along the way.

This year, the new Mardi Gras is scheduled to debut. It offers a number of firsts, including the first ship in North America to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and the first rollercoaster at sea. A sister ship, Carnival Celebration, is scheduled to enter service next year.

Over the years, Carnival has grown to become the “World’s Most Popular Cruise Line™” carrying more than 90 million satisfied guests as well as serving as the flagship of Carnival Corporation, a global vacation leader with a portfolio of nine cruise brands.

Carnival’s 50th birthday festivities begin in March 2022 – the company’s birthday month – with a series of commemorative sailings featuring at-sea ship meet-ups off the coast of The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexico and Australia, as well as special entertainment and activities continuing all year long, all culminating with Carnival Celebration’s arrival to PortMiami in November.